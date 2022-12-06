Thanks to the great staff at Granite State, pictured with just a few of the toys are, from left, Ron Boucher, promoter/tournament director; Aila Seva, keeping patrons happy from behind the bar; and Kenny Tozier, manager at Granite State Music Hall.
Once again, pool players from across the region have come to help those that need it the most over the holiday season.
This year, Ron Boucher’s Tavern Players Magazine has raised over $2,000 in toys for the Toys for Tots program. Ron says, “This is one of the most rewarding events we do every year, not only for me, but all the players as well.”
Players pay a small fee and must bring an unwrapped toy as part of their entry fee. Many players will bring in several toys. This year, a couple brought in several bags of new unwrapped toys. Michael Brooks from St. Johnsbury, Vermont, said “As a kid I never had much, if anything, for Christmas," and that his wife was just the opposite. Michael continued, “This is why we love this event so much. We can afford to do it and get to do what we love at the same time.”
There were for 43 players from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, and once again three of the top four players were from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Local player Mark Martin, from Weirs Beach, placed a strong fourth place. The tournament was played at the Granite State Music Hall on Dec. 3. Many players also got some kind of Christmas present, like a Yeti cooler from Jameson, coffee mugs from the Dunkin Donuts in Meredith and Belmont Route 106, Jagermeister football games, some great ugly Christmas sweaters from Samuel Adams and some cooking grills from Twisted Tea. There were many other prizes throughout the day as well, from Teremana Tequila and Absolut.
Manager Ken Tozier of the Granite State Music Hall also added $150 to the purse for the top players. All of the toys that are raised are dropped off at the Re/Max Realty in Meredith, where they will be distributed throughout the Lakes Region.
From all the pool players who were there, we wish everyone a happy holiday.
