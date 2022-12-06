toysfortotstourney

Thanks to the great staff at Granite State, pictured with just a few of the toys are, from left, Ron Boucher, promoter/tournament director; Aila Seva, keeping patrons happy from behind the bar; and Kenny Tozier, manager at Granite State Music Hall.

Once again, pool players from across the region have come to help those that need it the most over the holiday season.

This year, Ron Boucher’s Tavern Players Magazine has raised over $2,000 in toys for the Toys for Tots program. Ron says, “This is one of the most rewarding events we do every year, not only for me, but all the players as well.”

