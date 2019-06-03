GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee is sponsoring a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants can register for a spot at the community site at the Gilford Village Field, or host a sale at their own house. Each registered yard sale site will be included in the town-wide map, with a number and address listed to help shoppers find the location of the sale.
The cost to register for space at the community site is $20, or $10 for a listing on the town-wide map.Maps will be sold for $2 at the community site. All proceeds will support Gilford Old Home Day.
For more information and registration forms, visit the Gilford Parks and Recreation office, www.gilfordrec.com, or call 603-527-4722. The deadline to register is Friday, June 7.
