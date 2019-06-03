Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 65F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.