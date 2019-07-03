BRISTOL — There will be a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Order of the Eastern Star will be printing maps of yard sale locations. Inclusion in the map is available for $10. Maps will be available for purchase for $3 at the Masonic Lodge Parking Lot, 61 Pleasant St.
Vendors are welcome in the lodge parking lot. Tables are $20. Funds raised will benefit local charities.
For more information on maps or reserving a vendor table, call 603-744-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.