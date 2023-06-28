CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor will be celebrating the 43rd annual Center Harbor Footrace on July 4. All registrations will take place inside the Municipal Building. Pre-registration packet pick up on July 3, 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall.
July 4 – Late registration and packet pick up 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. in the Town Hall.
Online race registration with raceroster.com closes on June 30 at 11:59 p.m.
The kid’s races will begin at 9 a.m. (adjacent to the library), starting with older kids and ending with the annual Baby Crawl. The adult races, 1.776 mile and 5 mile, will begin at 10 a.m., at 36 Main St.. Bibs with chip timing must be worn on the front chest of the shirt. Do not switch bibs. Arrive early.
The Center Harbor Fourth of July Parade will take place at 2 p.m., with lineup on Chase Circle at 1:30 p.m. Grand Marshal Richard Drenkhahn, longtime selectman since 2008, will lead the parade. This year’s theme is “summer recreation.” Cash prizes for Best Floats will be awarded: first place $100, second place $50 and third place $25. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded. Judging will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Chase Circle. The Center Harbor Fire Department will end the parade.
The Concert at the Bandstand will take place at 7 p.m., featuring the Center Harbor Town Band, conducted by Band Director Carlos Martinez. Catherine Cormier Martinez will be singing patriotic Tunes. The concert will end at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks, provided by “Pyrotecnico,” will shoot off at 9:15 p.m. over Center Harbor Bay.
