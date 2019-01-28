BELMONT — The Town of Belmont is celebrating its 150th anniversary of the split from Gilmanton throughout 2019. Oral histories are being organized for the spring and summer months, and many will be videotaped to allow others to view them. Along with oral histories, however, the town is interested in written memories of Belmont more than 30 years ago. The town has seen a lot of changes and population growth since the mid-1900s. The town is looking for residents or their relatives who have stories of life in Belmont and would be willing to write them down and share them. Excerpts from these written memories may be published on the Town of Belmont’s website, www.belmontnh.org, or shared at the events scheduled throughout the year to commemorate the town's milestone.
Story suggestions include farms in the area, changes to Main Street, favorite pastimes of youth, Province Road Meetinghouse, Belmont High School, Gale School, the Old Grange, the collaboration of Canterbury and Belmont for the education of students, the Belmont Mill, the Million Dollar Show building on Route 106 and other closed businesses, the old Post Office in the village, and special sporting events.
The town encourages sharing this request on social media to engage past residents that have fond memories of their time in the town. Email stories to events@belmontnh.org, or mail them to Special Events Coordinator, Town of Belmont, P.O. Box 310, Belmont, NH 03220. For more information, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder at 603-998-3525.
