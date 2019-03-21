BELMONT — The Town of Belmont is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019. The kickoff event was held in October 2018, and the next event is a free concert at the Corner Meeting House on Fuller Street Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. The concert will feature the 12th New Hampshire Regiment Serenade Band playing music from the Civil War era.
As part of the ongoing celebration, Belmont residents are encouraged to submit family recipes handed down from generation to generation for possible inclusion in a town cookbook. Recipes should be for dishes or desserts that have meaning for the family. The celebration committee is looking for some background on the recipes and the memories they hold. As many recipes as possible will be included in the cookbook.
Email recipes to Gretta Olson-Wilder, special events coordinator, at events@belmontnh.org, dropped off at Belmont Town Hall. For more information, call Olson-Wilder at 603-998-3525. Cookbooks should be available by early fall 2019.
