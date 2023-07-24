GILFORD — The 1838 Rowe House in Gilford Village will be open for tours on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, through July 29, and on Aug. 5. It will be open during Old Home Day on Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Rowe House is located at 88 Belknap Mountain Road, beside the elementary school.
This house is unique in New Hampshire as it is the only brick farmhouse with four interior chimneys arranged around a central hallway floor plan. There are four rooms in the brick main house that are set up to resemble an early farmhouse and an ell that was a later addition.
If you bring a child or grandchild, they will be asked many questions, such as “what do you guess this is?” concerning an icebox, glass milk bottles, butter churn, butter molds, all items in the kitchen that will help them to understand how their ancestors lived in the 1800s and early 1900s. Adults will be asked if they know the significance of the Rumford fireplaces and its connection to our New Hampshire history.
Do you know the expression “sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite”? Learn the answer when you visit the bedroom and examine the rope bed.
In the ell there is a special exhibit, “Toys From Yesteryear.” In the days before television and videos, how did adults and children entertain themselves? One way was to view slides using a stereoscope, in the 1940s a child might use a view master to enjoy the story of Alice In Wonderland. Everything in this exhibit is touchable. Children (and adults) are encouraged to try to catch the wooden ball in the hoop and the other old time time wooden toys that test your patience and dexterity or to play a game of Chinese checkers.
Visit the 1838 Rowe House, both to view this treasured house in the midst of the Village for yourself and to bring your young ones. They may be amazed at how families lived in the 1800s and even into the 1940s. They may even appreciate our modern life more by learning what their family would have experienced in the earlier days.
