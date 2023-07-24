GILFORD — The 1838 Rowe House in Gilford Village will be open for tours on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, through July 29, and on Aug. 5. It will be open during Old Home Day on Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. Rowe House is located at 88 Belknap Mountain Road, beside the elementary school.

This house is unique in New Hampshire as it is the only brick farmhouse with four interior chimneys arranged around a central hallway floor plan. There are four rooms in the brick main house that are set up to resemble an early farmhouse and an ell that was a later addition.

