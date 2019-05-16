LACONIA — Once a year, the New Hampshire Veterans’ Association Campground in Weirs Beach is opened for a public tour. This year's tour will be held Saturday, May 18, beginning at the Veterans’ Association Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue at 1 p.m., rain or shine.
The surviving buildings of this facility mark close to 140 years of history in the community.
As historical researcher Sally E. Svenson wrote in 'Historical New Hampshire' some years ago, "Distinctive as was the reunion culture at the Weirs, the setting for the annual event was even more singular. While regimental and G.A.R. reunions elsewhere were held in cities or on temporary campgrounds loaned by state governments or local railroads, in New Hampshire the statewide veterans' association oversaw the development of a fixed reunion facility which eventually would house a remarkable cluster of buildings without a parallel elsewhere in the country."
Veterans Association Historian Fred Merrill will again lead the tour. This annual event is being held in partnership with the Laconia Historical and Museum Society. The tour is free and open to the public.
For further information, contact Fred Merrill at nhvaorg@gmail.com or visit www.thenhva.org.
