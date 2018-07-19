SANDWICH — Sandwich Historical Society Trustee Jim Mykland will lead a walking tour of the Lower Corner Historic District on July 28.
In the early years of Sandwich, Lower Corner was the political and commercial hub of Town. On the walk, participants will take a look at three of the most imposing residences in town and discuss the lively history of the people who lived there. The sites of the first house and the first store in Sandwich will be pointed out and the history of the brick store recounted.
The walk will start from the Lower Corner Schoolhouse on Schoolhouse Road, approximately one-tenth of a mile off Wentworth Hill Road (NH Route 109) where there is plenty of parking. The walk will take approximately one hour. No homes will be toured; this will be a "road view" walk only. Participants will meet at the Lower Corner Schoolhouse parking lot at 12:50 p.m.; the walk will start at 1 p[.m. The walk will be held rain or shine; however, in the event of thunder and lightening, the walk will be cancelled.
