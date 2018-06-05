LACONIA — Members of the community will have an opportunity on Wednesday, June 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., to tour the tiny house recently completed by students at the Huot Technical Center.
The project included construction and plumbing classes, and was expanded this year to include the Laconia’s Adult Education Center’s electrical program. The Huot Tech program works in concert with the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association to promote Workforce Development in the building trades.
Students from six area high schools learned skills by making a 192-square-foot tiny home livable, with running water, electricity, a full kitchen, storage and a bed/loft area.
Given the home’s size, plenty of functionality is packed into it, from a 32”x32” shower to a four-burner gas range and an exterior gas grill hook-up. The heating system is a mini-split that provides heat and air conditioning for year-round comfort.
The tiny house sits on an 8’ x 24’ trailer and has hookups for water, sewer and electricity similar to those of a recreational vehicle. It provides potential homeowners or business owners with options a traditional home may not offer.
Unlike last year’s tiny house that was part of a statewide initiative, this year’s tiny house is available for sale. It will be showcased at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for the season. The builders’ association is looking for a buyer that sees the value in the training program and it hopes the sale of the home will help to sustain similar building projects in the future, as well as providing educational scholarships, tool awards and internships.
(1) comment
Awesome job guys! I love these tiny homes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.