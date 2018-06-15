MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a “Make A Totem” Class with Christine Keenan on Saturday, July 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will learn how to make their own versions of a wooden totem, from the design process to sanding, painting, embellishing and mounting. Each participant will go home with his or her own unique creation.
Tuition for the class is $55 per student and a materials fee of $20 payable to the instructor.
Students will need to bring an apron or a shirt that they do not mind getting paint on.
Pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
To register or inquire about the class, call 603-279-7920 or stop into the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
For more details, visit our website at www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/painting/ and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nhcraft/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.