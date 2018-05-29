MEREDITH — You're so busy taking care of your loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia, but who's taking care of you? Tips for self-care and how to care for a loved one with a memory disorder will be shared at the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., on Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. Mary Ellen McCormack of the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association will be presenting.
