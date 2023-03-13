LACONIA — Spring is right around the corner and it's now time to dust off the gloves and register your son/daughter for the 2023 Laconia Little League season.
What’s in it for your player?
• Laconia Little League offers multiple divisions for ages 5-12 and up (Born on or before Aug. 30, 2018)
• Four divisions of play to match your players’ age and ability (T-ball, coach pitch, minors and majors)
• Minimum of 8 games plus 1 practice per week for (T-ball) up to 17 games and 1 practice per week (majors)
• Learn from experienced volunteers committed to growing baseball in the Lakes Region
• Inter-league with other districts (minors and majors levels)
• Learn the fundamentals of baseball and teamwork
• Optional Little League night at the Fisher Cats on Saturday, June 3.
• Don't forget the famous Colby Dog.
Registration is now open and closes March 19, for majors/minors and April 12, for T-ball/coach pitch.
Register at go.teamsnap.com/forms/354130/signups.
Note that when you register your player this year, there is an add-on for NH Fisher Cats. There will be a league night there on June 3, at 6 p.m. You can add one $5 for 1 ticket or $10 for 2.
Evaluations for minors players (league age 7 and 8)
Note: All players league age 7 and 8 must attend at least one evaluation to be considered for a minor’s team.
Sunday, March 19 (2-3 p.m.)
Saturday March 25 (2-3 p.m.)
Location: Laconia Middle School gymnasium
Evaluations for majors players (league age 9-12)
Note: If not already on a major’s team, player must attend at least one evaluation to be placed on a major’s team. All players league age 9 or above must attend at least one evaluation, even if you wish to remain in minors.
Sunday, March 19 (3-4:30 p.m.)
Saturday 3/25 (3-4:30 p.m.)
Location: Laconia Middle School gymnasium.
Important dates for Laconia Little League:
• Meet-N-Great (Mandatory for all players and coaches)
• Purpose: to meet your coaches, your teammates and to pick up mandatory fundraising calendars
Wednesday, April 12 (6-7 p.m.)
Location: Laconia Middle School gymnasium
Opening day:
Saturday, April 22, at 8 a.m. (Laconia Court House)
Note: In event of a rain-out, opening day will take place Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. (Laconia Court House)
