WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro residents, clubs, organizations, service groups, businesses — in fact anyone and everyone, are invited to help make the annual Town Cleanup Day a success. Participate by pitching in to pick up the unsightly roadside litter that has accumulated over winter: cigarette butts, plastic bags, bottles, cans, papers, and a whole array of odd debris. Let’s transform our community back into a picturesque tidy town.
Mark your calendar and start recruiting your friends, family, and neighbors for Wolfeboro’s Town Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 7. Between then and now, consider putting a team together to tackle the task and have some fun with it.
This community roadside litter clean up event is organized by Makers Mill (formerly GALA) in collaboration with the Town of Wolfeboro, and sponsored by Huggins Hospital. Participants can pick up blue trash bags, gloves, and reflective vests from Makers Mill at 23 Bay St, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on May 7, and to register which street or area they intend to clean up. Refreshments will be served at Makers Mill.
Registration is important as it helps the crew at the Wolfeboro Solid Waste and Recycling Facility locate and collect the filled bags. Bags are also available from the Wolfeboro Solid Waste Facility on Beach Pond Road prior to the event. Filled bags can be left set back safely by the roadside for collection on Monday for sorting, recycling and disposing.
Participants are advised to wear appropriate protective clothing and closed-toe shoes, bright colors or safety vests, and gloves. Bringing a water bottle and tick repellent is also recommended. Anyone driving the roads that day is asked to be extra careful and aware of the volunteers working to clean up our roadsides.
For more information or to register a group contact Makers Mill board member, Ivette Babylon at 603-569-0169 or email ivette.babylon@gmail.com.
