TILTON — Tilton's birthday is this year. The town will be celebrating 150 years with a number of festivities.
The town is looking for a few family stories to be included in the celebratory time capsule, to be buried on June 30 at Riverfront Park. It will be opened in 50 years, when Tilton will celebrate 200 years.
To be included, email Cindy Reinartz, 150th Celebration Committee member, at tctc@tilonnh.org with name and contact information. Deadline to be included in the capsule is May 8. At that time, three names will be chosen at random for inclusion.
Ideas for what the committee is looking for to be included in stories:
- Picture of family home with address
- Picture of family, including any pets
- How many children are in the family, names and ages, the schools they attend, and their hobbies and favorite activities
- Names, occupations, hobbies and favorite activities of parents and guardians
- What does the family does for fun
- A message for those opening the capsule 50 years from now
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.