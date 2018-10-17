FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank presented the Tilton-Northfield Recreation Center with the Richard W. DuBois Community Impact Award at the Sixth Annual Fund for Community Advancement Celebration. The event was held Oct. 3 at the Lochmere Country Club, where the bank also presented a $3,500 grant to the group to assist with building a homework room and reading area for kids enrolled in their after school and summer programs.
"Providing our support to projects like this that focus on the educational enrichment of our youth is very important to us," commented Ron Magoon, president & CEO. "We always look for ways in which we can assist community groups with providing the critical resources to aid in the development of children, so they can gain the skills needed to excel academically."
Established in 2014, the Richard W. DuBois Community Impact Award is presented annually at the Franklin Savings Bank Fund for Community Advancement Celebration to honor a grant which has significant impact in Franklin or a surrounding community. The award was created to recognize retired bank President & CEO Dick DuBois for his civic contributions to Franklin and the greater region. Past honorees include Paul Smith School (2014), Patriot Resilient Leader Institute (2015), Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin (2016), and The Franklin Outing Club (2017).
To learn more about Franklin Savings Bank, call 800-372-4445, or visit www.fsbnh.bank.
