TILTON — The Tilton-Northfield High School class of 1969 is planning a 50th year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The day will begin with a tour of the high school for all classmates, followed by a football game between the Division IV defending champion Bears and the Fall Mountain Wildcats at 1 p.m. at the Winnisquam Regional High School field.
The evening celebration continues at the Winni Grille, 650 Laconia Road. A social hour with light hors d'oeuvres begins at 5 p.m. followed by a full buffet dinner and program 6-9 p.m.
For more information, contact tnhs1969reunion@gmail.com or text 603-321-7675.
