TILTON — The Paul Smith School Sunshine Committee invites the community to the Tilton Diner on Tuesday, May 7, from 5-8 p.m. for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The school is raising money for a student’s father who is battling cancer.
The dinner price is $10 and includes spaghetti with sauce, either with meatballs or without, garlic bread and a beverage. Take out is also available. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a raffle for gift baskets. Raffle tickets are available with cash for $1 each, or six tickets for $5.
The teachers at Paul Smith School chose to hold this event on National Teacher Appreciation Day, to show appreciation to one of the school's parents.
