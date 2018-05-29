TILTON — Tilton Democrats will meet at Chris D'Amore's residence at 46 Dunlop Drive on Tuesday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m.
The group will elect a vice-chairman and delegate-at-large who will serve as delegates to the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention. That is where officers and delegates will set the party platform.
There is no cost to attend the caucus, which is open to the public.
