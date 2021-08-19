TILTON — You are invited to attend a book reading/discussion of the book, “Hey! I Could Use a Little Help Here” on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2–3 p.m. at the Book Warehouse, located at the Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road. This program is free and open to the public.
A Registered Nurse with over 30 years’ of working on the frontline, author June Zanes Garen found herself at the receiving end of a traumatic assault. Though she survived the assault, June struggled with the effects of the trauma. Challenged with accessing necessary supports for recovery — physically, emotionally and spiritually — she felt the distinct lack of resources and guidance for the survivors of healthcare workplace violence.
By launching the book, June seeks to address the ‘silent epidemic’ of workplace violence and ultimately encourage industry-wide changes to ensure the personal safety of healthcare staff.
For more information about this event, please contact the Book Warehouse at 603-729-0052.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.