GILFORD — To help with spring cleaning, Betty Tidd returns to the Gilford Public Library to present Tidying Up With Betty Tidd. The program expands on the growing literature about organizing and simplifying one’s posessions. Tidd has new insights and techniques to help discern between needed items and what people can benefit from living without.
This free and open program is taking place Thursday, March 28, from 6-7 p.m. at the Gilford Public Library. Interested participants can email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
