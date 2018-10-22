CENTER HARBOR — Interlakes Community Caregivers will hold a Harvest Hoedown fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 27, at the barn at Waukewan Golf Club from 6:30 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
The Just Because band, an acoustic trio, will play an assortment of American cover tunes, bluegrass and some original music sung in three-part harmonies.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of The Mug, will include chili, pulled pork sliders, chicken fingers, pigs in blankets, and chips and salsa. Hot cider and a cash bar will be available. Moulton Farm is donating fall foliage decorations.
Door prizes include an overnight stay at Mill Falls at the Lake, gifts and gift cards from Home Comfort, The Edge, Barnz’s Cinemas, Meredith Station Pizza, Osteria Poggio, Inter-Lakes Summer Theater, Abbott Farm and Moulton Farm.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Included in the ticket price is an evening of music, food, a red bandana, and a chance to win door prizes. Tickets are available by calling 603-253-9275, or at 60 Whittier Highway (Route 25), Unit 8B, in Moultonborough, through Friday. Office hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, contact Executive Director Ann Sprague by calling 603-253-9275 or emailing Director.Caregivers@gmail.com; or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.