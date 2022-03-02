PLYMOUTH — Spectacle Management will host The Sixties Show on Saturday, Sept.17 at 8 p.m. The Sixties Show is from NYC and is the greatest 1960s musical re-creation show on earth. The band features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV’s Saturday Night Live band.
Tickets for The Sixties Show at Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at www.memorialhall.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
This is a show about time travel, going back to the 1960s, based and around the most remarkable musical re-creation show you will ever see.
This popular theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center that the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on, note for note re-creations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s.
