TILTON — The Daniel Webster Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its 31st annual dinner banquet auction on Saturday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at La Piece - The Room in Riverfront Place, 322 Main Street.
The deadline to order tickets is March 23. Dinner tickets cost $80, or $105 per couple. Tickets for children under 18 years old are $45. All attending youth will be entered to win a new, Rossi single-shot 410 shotgun, donated by Brad Marshall of Marshall Firearms. Sponsor tickets are $285, and include a one in five chance to win a gun of choice. Tickets for Legacy Greenwing Sponsors, for youth under 21, are $240, and include dinner and a one in five chance to win a single-shot .410 or 20-gauge shotgun. Sponsors need not be present to win. New for the dinner this year is the opportunity to buy eight dinner tickets and receive a $100 raffle package.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, contact Pete Spear at 603-729-0214, Steve Saulten at 603-289-2109 or Area Chairman Jim Cropsey at 603-286-9633.
