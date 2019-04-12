GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a bus trip to watch the Red Sox at Fenway Park this season. The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4 to see the Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins. Travel to and from the game will be provided aboard a motor coach, equipped with climate control, a DVD system and lavatory. The trip is limited to 53 participants, and tickets are $52 each, or $190 for four tickets.
For more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
