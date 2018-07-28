LACONIA — Bestselling crime writer Sue Coletta, author of the much-beloved Grafton County Series and award-winning Mayhem Series, will sign copies of her latest book, "Scathed," on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at Annie’s Book Stop, 1330 Union Ave. in Laconia.
Just as Stephen King reimagined Bangor, Maine, Sue Coletta toys with Alexandria, Hebron, Bridgewater, Bristol, Groton, and local treasures such as Wellington State Park and Sculptured Rocks in "Scathed," the latest psychological thriller/mystery in the Grafton County Series. Even WMUR’s ULocal plays a pivotal role in the story.
All books in the Grafton County Series and the Mayhem Series will be available.
