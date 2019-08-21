HEBRON — Camp Mowglis in Hebron, along with Camp Gottalikeachallenge in Manchester and Camp Wiyaka in Richmond, were certified in Camp Mental Health by LEAD, Inc.
Camp Mental Health certification is a 2.5-hour course that introduces camp counselors and staff members to risk factors and warning signs of adolescent mental illness. It is the only early-intervention course tailored to mental health challenges in the camp environment. It is designed to give camp counselors and staff an action plan to respond to both crisis and non-crisis situations.
LEAD provides proactive mental health education to help ensure a safe and nurturing environment for campers and college-aged staff members. The course was designed after LEAD’s executives conducted research on untreated mental illness in campers and discovered dangerous trends of limited support for staff and suicide attempts occurring at overnight camps.
As one in five youths suffer from a severe mental illness and 70% of youths with mental illness fail to receive treatment, it makes sense to have every camp professional be certified in Camp Mental Health.
