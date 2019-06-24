BEDFORD — Ashley Gunn of Bristol, Christine Mingolia of Northfield, and Colleen Westerling of Plymouth were recently recognized for her service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains as Volunteers of Excellence.
The award recognizes volunteers who have performed beyond the expectation of their position and support the council’s mission.
Gunn is a Girl Scout troop leader for both a Daisy and Brownie troop and a Junior troop. When she became a leader four years ago, she started to learn all she could. Gunn’s positive attitude and creativity have been a good influence for the girls she leads.
Mingolia is an asset to both her Girl Scout troop and service unit. She provides organizational support for Troop 10364 by helping volunteers get ready for all meetings and trips. She maintains the troop Facebook page to keep parents informed of events, and acts in the role of cookie manager for her troop. She handles cookie orders for 30 members, as well as cookie booths and cookie finances. Troop 10364 runs several cookie booths daily during cookie season. She provides a set-up kit for other volunteers to also run their own cookie booths. In addition to support for Troop 10364, Mingolia has begun organizing service unit meetings through the service unit Facebook page.
Westerling has been an active member of the Pemi-Baker Service Unit for many years. She was voted Volunteer of the Year for her community last year. As a girl, Westerling enjoyed Girl Scouting, and was involved for many years in California and Tilton before moving to Plymouth. After a break, Westerling returned to lead two troops, and enrolled in Basic Outdoor Living Skills and boating classes to help her girls experience outdoor adventures, as well as being a Camp Whispering Pines lifeguard. Westerling steps up to fill community needs, like getting certified in lifeguarding for the camporee, helping with cookies, or with Thinking Day.
“I cannot thank you enough for everything you do and everything you have given in service to our girls,” said Patricia K. Mellor, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. “Being a volunteer means giving one’s time, effort, and heart. Whether it’s through leading a troop, training to take girls outdoors, providing a ride, chaperoning a trip, helping to get cookies where they need to go, serving on our board of directors, or any of the myriad duties a volunteer takes on, you provide outstanding service and support to our council and our Girl Scouts.”
