Treasures of the Meredith Library. From left: Jean Dougan, Anne Whiting, Micci Freyenhagen and Nancy Sherman represent over 75 years of book sale expertise. In the words of Sherman, who has been employed by or volunteering at the library since before 1979, “there has always been something beneficial to the collection in a donation.” (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Friends of the Meredith Library will be hosting a three day book sale. Mark your calendar for Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop by mid-afternoon any day during the sale and you will see Nancy checking the boxes to be sure all the spines are going in the same direction and that everything is neat and orderly. Introduce yourself and thank her for her care and commitment to our book sale.
Remember, donations for the sale may be left at any time at the front desk. The library does not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, out-of-date travel guides, or magazines. No musty, wet or damaged books.
Programs funded by the sale proceeds are diverse and include something for all ages. The book sale is free, but donations are accepted. With the purchase of a first time (new) membership with the Friends, you will receive an attractive, customized canvas book bag. Book dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted. Want to know more? Visit meredithlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.