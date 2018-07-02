MEREDITH — Altrusa International of Meredith recently awarded scholarships to three adult learners at its annual scholarship dinner.
Tammy Levesque of Holderness was awarded the Fran Secord and the Jackie LaPointe Scholarships and will receive $2,000 to complete her MBA in Healthcare Administration at Plymouth State University. Levesque works at the Taylor Community as Resident and Wellness Director. The Fran Secord Scholarship honors the memory of Fran Secord, a longtime member of Altrusa and member of the Scholarship and Literacy Committees. Glen and Kathy LaPointe established the Jackie LaPointe scholarship to honor the memory of their daughter, Jackie. Kathy is currently President of Altrusa of Meredith.
Etienne Vallee, Media Director and Technology Integrator at Moultonborough Academy, received the Jeanette Ritzenthaler and Jackie Lapointe Scholarships and will receive $1,600 to attend Clarion University of Pennsylvania to earn his Master of Library and Information Science. The Ritzenthaler was established to honor Jean Ritzenthaler, founder of Altrusa of Meredith and a strong believer in education.
Nathaniel Fuller of Holderness received the Marion Touhey and Jackie LaPointe Scholarships and will use the $2,000 towards completing his associate degree in nursing at Lakes Region Community College. Nate is a stay-at-home parent to his four children and helps to care for his 98-year-old grandmother-in-law. The Marion Touhey Scholarships honors the memory of Marion Touhey, who was a longtime member of Meredith Altrusa and the former treasurer of the club. It was presented by Marion’s husband, Ed Touhey.
