LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will show the 1946 suspenseful thriller 'The Stranger,' starring Orson Welles, who also directed the film. 'The Stranger' airs at 10:30 PM this Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 16-17 during LRPA After Dark.
'The Stranger' was the first American feature film to include documentary footage of Nazi concentration camps. It is also t he least well known, and perhaps most conventional, of Orson Welles' movies.
LRPA TV airs on Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Visit www.lrpa.org for a live stream.
