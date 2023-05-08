David and Tina Miller were empty nesters with plans to retire and travel when they took in their son’s girlfriend’s niece and two nephews, none of whom they’d met. They knew only that the kids, all under 12, were living in relatives’ homes where drugs and needles were more consistent than heat, food, and running water.

That was 4½ years ago. Their son, then 18 and living with them, and the girlfriend are no longer together. The kids’ parents are incarcerated or gone. The Millers, 61 and 55, are the one steady presence in the kids’ lives. They’ve each taken on two jobs to make the finances work.

