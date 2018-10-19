PLYMOUTH — The Educational Theater Collaborative will hold auditions in early November for its 2019 production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at Plymouth State University.
Auditions will take place in the Silver Center for the Arts. The production will celebrate Educational Theatre Collaborative’s Silver Jubilee anniversary, marking 25 years of performances.
Honored by the Moss Hart Trophy, given by the New England Theatre Conference, the Educational Theatre Collaborative is an intergenerational university and community-based arts program that presents a full-length musical, a children’s arts festival, an integrated arts conference for teachers, and a statewide art exhibit each January.
Educational Theatre Collaborative’s co-founder and Producing/Artistic Director Trish Linberg will direct this year’s performance of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” with musical direction by William Ogmundson and choreography by New York City-based choreographer Dan Biggart.
The Educational Theatre Collaborative is seeking children ages 8 and up, including high school students, college students, and community members, to create the cast.
Auditions are scheduled based on age groups:
Auditions on Sunday, Nov. 4, will be for:
• Grades 3-4 at 1:30-2:45 p.m.;
• Grades 5-6 at 3-4:15 p.m.;
• Grades 7-8 at 4:30-5:45 p.m.; and
• High school, university students, and adult community members at 6:30-9:30 p.m.
On Monday, Nov. 5, and Tuesday, Nov. 6, the schedule calls for:
• Grades 3-5 at 3:30-4:15 p.m.;
• Grades 6-8 at 4:30-5:45 p.m.; and
• High school, university students, and adult community members at 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 7, is the date for callbacks, if required, at 6-8 p.m.
High school students, university students, and adults who are interested in auditioning must contact Pam Irish at 603-535-2647 or pmirish@ply-mouth.edu to schedule an individual audition time. Bring a piece of prepared music to the audition.
Students in grades 3-8 do not need to prepare anything in advance or schedule an individual time.
The production will run Jan. 23-27 at Plymouth State University, with tickets on sale now at the Silver Center Box Office, at 603-535-ARTS and online at silver-plymouth.edu.
