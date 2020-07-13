LACONIA — In a little over a year, the Winni Wagon has been able to make its mark on the Lakes Region offering a mouthwatering selection of creative burgers and fries. While food trucks in NH are still able to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, canceled events and worries about the spread of COVID-19 have put a strain on the small business owners. But it's not just events, games and festivals that are staples for food trucks. A large part of their business comes from corporate lunches during the week. With companies switching to work from home, the revenue platforms are changing.
Food truck operators have always embraced creative procedures as part of their trade. Now, they're exploring new ways to engage potential customers. Like many residents in the Lakes Region, the Winni Wagon is rolling up to essential business like Irwin Hyundai located at 446 Union Ave in Laconia. On average the Irwin Automotive Group employs 150 people per day along with countless daily customers who depend on the Irwin Automotive Group for their routine maintenance, service, repairs and vehicle purchases.
For the Winni Wagon, this is a chance for them to do what they do best and serve up delicious burgers that are a summer staple. Come join the Irwin Automotive Group every Thursday starting on Thursday, July 16 from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and support the Winni Wagon and treat yourself to a mouth-watering burger.
