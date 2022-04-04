WOLFEBORO — Resident playwright Sal Fatone has his hands full as he tries to mount his latest play in order to salvage an otherwise slow season for the "Lakeview Players." But there are many obstacles in his way, including a harried producer, pompous actors, local divas, and a dead body. It seems the actors are mysteriously dying in the small community theater outside of Nyack, NY.
“Ladies in Lingerie,” the planned summer show for the Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro, brings all of this to the stage. The show is written by Joe Simonelli, who wrote the show “Ghost in the Meadow,” which was performed on the Village Players stage back in spring of 2019.
Russ Ellis, a longtime Village Players actor and director, will be leading the production, which is set for performances the first two weekends of August and he will be looking for three females and four males to fill out his cast.
Auditions for “Ladies in Lingerie” will take place on Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Village Players Theater, located at 51 Glendon St. in downtown Wolfeboro. Those wishing to audition should plan on showing up a few minutes early to fill out the necessary paperwork and should be prepared to read from the show. Please send questions to Russ Ellis, ram2sak@aol.com.
“Ladies in Lingerie” is generously sponsored by Dr. Richard J. Neal, DMD.
