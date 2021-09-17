LACONIA — Patrick’s Fall Shuffle fundraiser to support the 2021 Challenge teams on behalf of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is now underway. Since its inception in the fall of 2013, the Shuffle has raised over $90,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds passing through to the Children’s Auction, supporting children and families in need in the greater Lakes Region area.
Every Wednesday through Oct. 27, participants can make a $10 online GiveGab donation to a challenge team of their choice. Then, from 5-6 p.m., they can choose to walk or jog a 2 ½ mile course between Patrick’s Pub and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, with a posto-Shuffle raffle back at Patrick’s at 6 p.m. Shufflers can also opt to exercise from home or any location of their choice.
“We encourage everyone to get some type of exercise for themselves, however, walking the course is definitely optional,” said Allan Beetle, Shuffle organizer and co-owner of Patrick’s, “Anyone can participate even if you can’t make it to the Pub on Wednesdays.”
Anyone who donates every week, or who donates $80 for the eight Wednesdays, will automatically earn a special Shuffle gift at the end of the season. The top three challenge teams also receive a $100 Patrick’s Gift Card, with additional grand prize gifts handed out at the last Shuffle in October.
Holly Ruggieri, captain of Team Ladies of the Lake and this year’s co-chair of the 2021 Challenge, said the Shuffle is a great way to build team spirit and fundraise at the same time. “The Shuffle encourages exercise and fun while raising money for kids and families in need.”
Ruggieri also said The Challenge is still looking for new teams who are interested in supporting the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. “We have all kinds of challenge teams,” Ruggieri said, “including local businesses, organizations, plus friends and families who create teams and creatively fundraise their way to closing ceremonies in December. We are excited to help anyone looking to start a team and come up with new fundraising ideas.”
Last year, the 2020 Challenge, created from Patrick’s Pub Mania during the pandemic, was proud to present a check for $249,460 to the 39th Children’s Auction on Dec. 11, 2020.
For more information, visit www.ChildrensAuction.com or email challenge@childrensauction.com.
