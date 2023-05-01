LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s 2023 Colonial Series continues Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m., with the musical "The Secret Garden." With book and lyrics by Martha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, the Broadway favorite is adapted from the Frances Hodgson Burnett classic novel.

Featuring a cast of 26 talented actors and directed by Bryan Halperin, The Secret Garden is sure to be a family favorite.

