LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s 2023 Colonial Series continues Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m., with the musical "The Secret Garden." With book and lyrics by Martha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, the Broadway favorite is adapted from the Frances Hodgson Burnett classic novel.
Featuring a cast of 26 talented actors and directed by Bryan Halperin, The Secret Garden is sure to be a family favorite.
The musical centers on Mary Lennox (played by Maci Johnson), an 11 year old who had been living in India with her parents until they died, leaving her orphaned and homeless. She is sent back to England to the Yorkshire manor of her Uncle Archibald (Fran Page), a recluse dealing with his own grief from his beloved wife’s death. It is in the gardens where Mary makes friends, discovers nature, and a secret garden which she brings back to life, much as she brings those mourning around her back to life.
Says Fran Page of Plymouth, “The Secret Garden is this beautiful story of redemption and hope and love. The score and book are stunning, and remind us how we can lose ourselves in loss, but then find ourselves again through connections with others around us.” Maci adds “The garden is the thing that brings everyone together. It gives them hope in the darkness they are stuck in.”
