WOLFEBORO — Professor Tom Perera will present “Breaking the Secret ENIGMA Codes: The Real Story of the ‘Imitation Game’” at the Wright Museum of World War II on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.
Perera will discuss the history of the Enigma machine, an encryption device used by Nazi Germany during World War II to protect important military communication.
Museum Executive Director Mike Culver said, “The breaking of these Enigma codes helped shorten the war by two years and saved thousands of lives. Perera has been studying these objects for the past 30 years, so I expect the audience will learn a lot about this interesting aspect of the war that often is not discussed."
A retired professor of neuroscience who specialized in research on the coding of information in the human brain and nervous system, Perera will explain how the Enigma works and the real story behind the “Imitation Game” movie.
Perera is the founder of the Enigma Museum, which is devoted to locating, restoring, preserving, documenting, and trading German Enigma machines.
The Wright Museum is located at 77 Center St., Wolfeboro. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. For reservations, call 603-569-1212.
The event is part of Wright Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney. For more information, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
