LACONIA — The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival, presented by Temple B’nai Israel, will be open for orders on Sunday, June 11, without increasing prices from last year. “Although our costs have increased, we are trying to help beat back inflation by holding prices at 2022 levels,” according to the food festival committee chair, Stu Needleman.
The 26th annual NH Jewish Food Festival was built on 19th-century recipes that have met 21st-century technology including an online ordering system and curbside drive-through pickups. Almost every item sold is made by teams of volunteers in the kitchen of Temple B’nai Israel using the recipes that were handed down from generation to generation. Every recipe, from Bubbie's Chicken Matzah Ball Soup and Zaydie's Brisket, to sweet creamy noodle kugels and flaky potato knishes, are made with the authentic recipes and attention to detail that will ensure the outcome is perfect. Over the years there have been many changes to the Jewish Food Festival, but the consistent component is the focus on the food. The teams of food festival cooks are never satisfied unless the products they produce are unsurpassed.
The menu options for 2023 include the traditional favorites that sell out every year — sweet cheese blintzes; two kinds of knishes; potato and ground brisket; crispy potato latkes; homemade challah; rugelach; strudel; and many other luscious treats that are not easily found in this part of New Hampshire. As in previous years, you will find corned beef, pastrami and beef tongue available to purchase. These deli favorites are transported from Evan’s Deli in Marblehead, Massachusetts, directly to the TBI kitchen to be sliced, packaged, and refrigerated so it is delivered fresh to you. These deli favorites are also sold in a “lunch pack” option that includes a loaf of “When Pigs Fly” NY style rye bread, deli horseradish mustard, half-sour pickles, homemade coleslaw, and rugelach for dessert. Pick up and go… to the beach, the boat or the backyard.
Mark your calendar now, and don’t wait until the ordering period closes on July 9 to place an order. Quantities are limited and likely to sell out quickly. All orders will be ready for curbside drive-through pickup on July 21 or 22 at the temple in Laconia. Visit tbinh.org/food-fest-menu/ to see this year’s menu, at last year’s prices, and place orders beginning on Saturday, June 10.
