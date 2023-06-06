LACONIA — The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival, presented by Temple B’nai Israel, will be open for orders on Sunday, June 11, without increasing prices from last year. “Although our costs have increased, we are trying to help beat back inflation by holding prices at 2022 levels,” according to the food festival committee chair, Stu Needleman. 

The 26th annual NH Jewish Food Festival was built on 19th-century recipes that have met 21st-century technology including an online ordering system and curbside drive-through pickups. Almost every item sold is made by teams of volunteers in the kitchen of Temple B’nai Israel using the recipes that were handed down from generation to generation. Every recipe, from Bubbie's Chicken Matzah Ball Soup and Zaydie's Brisket, to sweet creamy noodle kugels and flaky potato knishes, are made with the authentic recipes and attention to detail that will ensure the outcome is perfect. Over the years there have been many changes to the Jewish Food Festival, but the consistent component is the focus on the food. The teams of food festival cooks are never satisfied unless the products they produce are unsurpassed.

