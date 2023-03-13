GILFORD — Nathan J Babcock was a senior at Gilford High School when he found out the biggest battle of his life was upon him in the form of a rare type of cancer. Nathan battled with dignity and grace, but had to leave us on Sept. 28, 2005. His wish was to go to college, and planned to attend the University of Rhode Island, but he never got the chance. The purpose of the Nathan J. Babcock Scholarship fund is to financially assist students with their endeavors towards post-secondary education, to help them with opportunity Nate never got.
Nathan was known for his positive demeanor, his great enthusiasm for life, and his ability to light up a room. Those who knew him best remember him for all these things, but more importantly, for his extremely kind and giving nature, his constant reaching out to others in need without any concern for acknowledgment. It is these qualities The Nathan Babcock Fund is most interested in. The concepts of kindness and compassion in one’s daily life and how one contributes to others are the key criteria we use in awarding Nathan Babcock Scholarships.
Students who are graduating from Gilford, and Laconia high schools are eligible to apply, if they are planning to attend a post-secondary educational program in the fall of 2022. Post- secondary educational programs include, but are not limited to, 4 year college, 2 year college, apprenticeship, and technical programs. Students who have graduated in past years from one of the two high schools listed, and who are still pursuing an education, may apply.
Application forms are available in the guidance depts.at Gilford and Laconia high schools, or by contacting the Babcocks, at 41 Haywagon Road, Gilford, NH, 03249, or by calling 603-528-2820, or by E-mailing jcox@metrocast.net.
Application forms must be turned in to the appropriate guidance dept., or mailed directly to the Babcocks by Monday, May 8. All scholarships will be awarded at Awards Night at each high school by a member of the Babcock family.
Remember, scholarship applications are available to all students pursuing post secondary education next fall.
