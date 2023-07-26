MOULTONBOROUGH — Singing their way across America, the Midtown Men will entertain on Saturday, Aug. 5 as part of the Great Waters Concert in the Clouds series at the Castle in the Clouds.
After originating the lead roles in Jersey Boys on Broadway, this vocal group has brought to life the greatest hits of the sixties rocking performing arts centers and symphony halls across the continent.
Members of the group include J. Robert Spencer, Daniel Reichard, Michel Longoria and Christian Hoff. J. Robert Spencer is an American musical theater and television actor nominated for a Tony Award as lead actor in the Broadway musical "Next to Normal."
Reichard is a graduate of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance and has appeared in several rolls both on and off Broadway as well as film. In addition to starring in Jersey Boys, he also played the title role of Candide in the New York City Opera’s production.
Hollywood-born Longoria attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he earned a bachelor's in drama. He made his Broadway debut in the smash hit "Hairspray" and has appeared in numerous productions on television.
Hoss received a Tony Award for his performance as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys as well as a Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award and Outer Critics Award and has done voice-overs for over 200 characters surpassing the audio book world record. He has guest starred on NBC’s “Law and Order: SVU” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” and has numerous other film and television credits.
