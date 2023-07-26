Midtown Men

Singing their way across America, the Midtown Men will entertain on Saturday, Aug. 5 as part of the Great Waters Concert in the Clouds series at the Castle in the Clouds. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Singing their way across America, the Midtown Men will entertain on Saturday, Aug. 5 as part of the Great Waters Concert in the Clouds series at the Castle in the Clouds.

After originating the lead roles in Jersey Boys on Broadway, this vocal group has brought to life the greatest hits of the sixties rocking performing arts centers and symphony halls across the continent.

