MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club recently hosted 16 youth exchange students from Rotary District 7870, which covers much of Southern New Hampshire and Southern Vermont. The students were from Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden. Students in the Rotary Youth Exchange Program spend the entire school year with host families in the United States. One student from Moultonborough Academy joined the group, the host sister of a youth exchange student currently attending Moultonborough Academy.
On Friday, Oct. 5, students met their weekend host families at the Trinity Episcopal Church during a dinner sponsored by the Meredith Rotary Club. Saturday began with a trip to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. From there, the group climbed Rattlesnake Mountain, then attended the Sandwich Fair, compliments of the Sandwich Fair Association. After the fair, they enjoyed winding their way through the corn maze at Moulton Farm, compliments of Rotarian John Moulton. The group finished the day at Funspot. On Sunday, the students spent much of the day at Gunstock Mountain Resort, participating in Discover Adventure activities, sponsored by the Gilford Rotary Club.
For more information about becoming a Rotary Youth Exchange student during the 2020-21 academic school year or hosting a student, contact Dean Gulezian at 603-677-7172.
