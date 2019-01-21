CONCORD — Three New Hampshire resorts, along with the city of Portsmouth, are included on the ballot for the 2019 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards showcases the globe’s best destinations, hotels, cities, airlines, spas and more, selected by readers. Voting is open online through March 4. To vote, visit wba.m-rr.com/home.
The Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, The Manor on Golden Pond in Holderness, and the Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle are included on the ballot in the “Hotels” category, and Portsmouth is included in the “Cities” category.
“It’s exciting to see New Hampshire destinations represented on the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards ballot,” said Victoria Cimino, director, New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development. “Portsmouth offers a dynamic culinary scene, abundant arts, culture and history, against a stunning scenic backdrop. The Omni Mount Washington Resort, the Manor on Golden Pond, and the Wentworth by the Sea, shine a light on New Hampshire’s varied lodging options.”
Respondents may vote once per candidate and are asked to rate airlines, airports, car rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators, and safari outfitters on a number of characteristics, including service, location, nightlife, shopping, culture and food.
