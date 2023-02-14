The Isabel Stover Quintet will perform at The Loft at Hermit Woods, a Listening Room experience on Thursday, Feb. 16, with a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30 to 6 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at hermitwoods.com/the-loft or on the day of the show. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Isabel Stover Quintet will perform at The Loft at Hermit Woods, a Listening Room experience on Thursday, Feb. 16. “Elegant.” “An amazing range.” “Continually evolving.” These are just a few of the ways audiences describe Isabel Stover. She uses her richly textured vocals and mastery of phrasing thoughtfully and purposely as a way of delivering an authentic and heartfelt experience, fearlessly deconstructing musical compositions to their emotional core.
Her carefully crafted repertoire is a collaboration between Stover and her quintet of talented musicians, guitarist Steven Kirby, bassist Mark Poniatowski, pianist Mark Shilansky and drummer Mike Connors.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early for a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The show begins at 6 p.m. with opening pianist Chris Mega. Purchase the pre-fixe dinner and a show, or purchase a regular ticket and order food, wine, or craft beer from the Eatery menu. Learn more and purchase tickets at hermitwoods.com/the-loft or on the day of the show, depending on availability.
Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main St. and is open seven days a week year-round.
