MEREDITH — Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery is commiting to contribute 30% of all ticket sales to the Children’s Auction during the final Thursday Listening Room performance of each month, leading up to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction in December. Hermit Woods has curated four captivating fundraising performances in collaboration with local New Hampshire artists.
Here is the lineup of the scheduled performances:
Andrew Emanuel Trio on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.
Eric Grant & Jessica Thamm on Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.
Krimson Krewe on Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.
The Heather Pearson Charlie Brown Christmas Show on Nov. 30. at 6 p.m.
Guests are invited to arrive at 6 p.m. to enjoy farm-to-table food and locally crafted food, wine and beer. Furthermore, door prizes await all ticket holders from 6 to 7 p.m., leading up to the commencement of the performances.
Bob Manley, co-founder at Hermit Woods, expressed, “For many years, Hermit Woods has been a staunch supporter of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. With the launch of our new Loft Listening Room Series, we recognized yet another wonderful avenue to champion this incredible cause. We sincerely hope that our patrons share our enthusiasm, and we anticipate that this music series fundraiser will continue to generate crucial funds for the auction in the years ahead.”
While indulging in the finest entertainment that the Lakes Region offers, patrons have the unique opportunity to contribute to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Secure your tickets today at hermitwoods.com/the-loft.
