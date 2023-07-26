The Loft at Hermit Woods will celebrate the release of "The Way to You," the first album as a leader in over 17 years by Grammy-nominated violinist/composer Sara Caswell on Thursday, July 27. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Loft at Hermit Woods will celebrate the release of "The Way to You," the first album as a leader in over 17 years by Grammy-nominated violinist/composer Sara Caswell on Thursday, July 27.
Caswell returns to the venue for the second time on violin and hardanger d’amore. She will be joined by Jesse Lewis on guitar, Ike Sturm on bass, and Michael W. Davis on drums, creating a quartet that promises an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.
Over the past 18 years, Sara Caswell has solidified her position as the go-to violinist for creative bandleaders in the jazz world and beyond. Her journey includes performing and recording alongside luminaries such as Esperanza Spalding, Fred Hersch, Regina Carter, Bruce Springsteen, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci and Dave Stryker.
Despite earning high rankings on the DownBeat Critics and Readers Polls every year since 2013, it has been a long wait for fans of Caswell's solo work. Apart from 2013’s critically acclaimed "Alive in the Singing Air" with the Caswell Sisters, the group she co-leads with her sister Rachel, Sara Caswell has not released an album under her own name since the early 2000s. Her previous solo albums, "First Song" (2000) and "But Beautiful" (2005), were recorded before she made the move to New York City in 2004.
However, the wait is finally over! In March 2023, via Anzic Records, Sara Caswell Quartet's "The Way To You" graced the music world. The album features the stellar band that Sara has led for the past decade, showcasing their remarkable chemistry and sensitivity in the rich interplay and nuanced expressiveness of each track.
On July 27, Caswell and her quartet will present selections from "The Way to You."
