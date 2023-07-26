07-27 COM Sara Caswell

The Loft at Hermit Woods will celebrate the release of "The Way to You," the first album as a leader in over 17 years by Grammy-nominated violinist/composer Sara Caswell on Thursday, July 27. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Loft at Hermit Woods will celebrate the release of "The Way to You," the first album as a leader in over 17 years by Grammy-nominated violinist/composer Sara Caswell on Thursday, July 27.

Caswell returns to the venue for the second time on violin and hardanger d’amore. She will be joined by Jesse Lewis on guitar, Ike Sturm on bass, and Michael W. Davis on drums, creating a quartet that promises an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.

