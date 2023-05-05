MEREDITH — The League’s 36th annual Ornament is a nod to ingenuity and the innate beauty of natural wood. Segmented blocks of wood are hand-assembled and shaped by Franklin woodworker and artist Kevin Turgeon, to create a tiny reindeer with a winsome turn of the head.
“I was inspired by an image with an optical illusion that gave a wooden sculpture the appearance of being turned at an angle,” says craftsman Kevin Turgeon, “and it got me thinking of ways that I could actually make the angle a reality.” Turgeon uses seven different species of woods in the blocks he creates as a first step in the ornament process. “I use African mahogany, ash, cherry, hickory, maple, red oak, and white oak. Six reindeer are crafted from each block and while you may find a few twins in the mix, they are largely unique in their appearance.”
The 2023 league ornament comes gift-boxed and sells for $26. This annual offering is an important fundraiser for the league that supports local artists and affiliated league fine craft galleries. The ornament is a thoughtful keepsake to mark any special occasion, milestone or holiday. Each of these turned wooden ornaments, which feature seven different species of wood, is hand-finished and inscribed by the artist with his signature and the date.
For decades, juried league members have participated in a yearly call for work to be considered for the Annual Ornament. Managers of the League of NH Craftsmen Fine Craft Galleries review the submitted pieces and select a winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.