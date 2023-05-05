Reindeer

Artist Kevin Turgeon hand-assembles blocks of wood and shape them to create a tiny reindeer ornament. The ornament will be on sale at the Meredith League of NH Craftsmen Gallery. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The League’s 36th annual Ornament is a nod to ingenuity and the innate beauty of natural wood. Segmented blocks of wood are hand-assembled and shaped by Franklin woodworker and artist Kevin Turgeon, to create a tiny reindeer with a winsome turn of the head.

“I was inspired by an image with an optical illusion that gave a wooden sculpture the appearance of being turned at an angle,” says craftsman Kevin Turgeon, “and it got me thinking of ways that I could actually make the angle a reality.” Turgeon uses seven different species of woods in the blocks he creates as a first step in the ornament process. “I use African mahogany, ash, cherry, hickory, maple, red oak, and white oak. Six reindeer are crafted from each block and while you may find a few twins in the mix, they are largely unique in their appearance.”

