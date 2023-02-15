LACONIA — If you are planning a wedding and shopping for vendors to make your big day complete, plan to attend the Lakeside Bridal Show at the Margate Resort on Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 3 p.m.
The Lakeside Bridal Show marks the start of the 2023/24 wedding season and is produced and coordinated by Lakes Region Bride magazine the Margate.
Shop the bridal show in the Margate Resort’s Winnipesaukee Ballroom and Mariah Room where you will meet some of New Hampshire’s top wedding professionals.
Along with offering florals, photographers, cake bakers and others, the show features A Day to Remember Bridal Boutique with the latest in wedding gowns; Galleria Salon and Day Spa with free updos and makeup consults; table designs and the latest in linens by Showcase Events Rentals & Planning in the ballroom and Mariah Room; live music; and a grand prize for one lucky bride-to-be at the show of a $500 certificate to spend at the wedding vendor of choice at the Feb. 26 Lakeside Bridal Show (some restrictions apply, prize drawn at the show — must be present to win and be a pre-registered bride-to-be.)
“We will be offering everything a couple could need to complete their wedding plans, plus some additional fun things such as our wedding library area, where guests can pick up free copies of Lakes Region Bride and other helpful wedding-planning magazines,” says Lakes Region Bride magazine’s Kathi Caldwell-Hopper.
Admission to the Lakeside Bridal Show is just $5.00 per person at the door. All guests, brides, grooms, the wedding party, families of the bride and groom and anyone who loves a wedding, are welcome to attend. The Margate Resort is located at 76 Lake St. with plenty of on-site parking.
Visit .lakesregionbride.com or call 603-293-2327 for further information.
