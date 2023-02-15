2023 Lakeside Bridal Show

The 2023 Lakeside Bridal Show will take place at the Margate Resort in Laconia (pictured are scenes from a previous show. (Courtesy photo/ImaJenation)

LACONIA — If you are planning a wedding and shopping for vendors to make your big day complete, plan to attend the Lakeside Bridal Show at the Margate Resort on Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 3 p.m.

The Lakeside Bridal Show marks the start of the 2023/24 wedding season and is produced and coordinated by Lakes Region Bride magazine the Margate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.