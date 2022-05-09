LACONIA — The Lakes Region Children’s Auction provides a grant of $12,500 in support Lakes Region Community Developers Healthy Housing and Community Development program. The programs help LRCD meet the housing needs of the Lakes Region with the production of new housing and the maintenance and investment of our housing portfolio.
“The Children’s Auction is proud to support LRCD in their effort to have Lakes Region community families reach their full potential by living in a healthy home that is safe and affordable.” shares Jennifer Kelley during her visit last week.
“We are grateful and humbled by the support from the Children’s Auction,” said Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, the developer of the project. “Grants such as this one are crucial so we can ensure that children from low-income families can live and grow up in healthy homes. In 2021, 312 children lived in LRCD housing.”
