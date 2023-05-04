LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for its big summer musical, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "The Sound of Music," performing Aug. 11-13, at the beautiful Colonial Theatre.

Auditions will be held at the Colonial on Sunday, May 21, throughout the day, with different time blocks for different groups. Auditioners unavailable may send a video. All the information on auditions, including how to prepare and a link to register, can be found at belknapmill.org/powerhouse-auditions.

