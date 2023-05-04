LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for its big summer musical, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "The Sound of Music," performing Aug. 11-13, at the beautiful Colonial Theatre.
Auditions will be held at the Colonial on Sunday, May 21, throughout the day, with different time blocks for different groups. Auditioners unavailable may send a video. All the information on auditions, including how to prepare and a link to register, can be found at belknapmill.org/powerhouse-auditions.
The timeless classic will be directed by Powerhouse’s Bryan Halperin. “In all my years doing theatre, I’ve never performed in or directed a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. I’m excited to be doing my first one on the Colonial stage, and thanks to my daughter, we’ve got an exciting idea for the staging that will be designed specifically for the Colonial — we can’t wait to share this unique idea with the community,” says Halperin.
"The Sound of Music" has roles for kids and adults, and will feature a nun choir for some additional casting. A full character breakdown can be found on the website. Theatre veterans and newcomers are all encouraged to attend.
The Colonial Theatre is located at 609 Main St. Information about the Mill and all the 2023 productions can be found at belknapmill.org.
